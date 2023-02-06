Sand Springs Tattoo Shop Holds Event To Cover Up Hateful Tattoos

-

Hostility on social media sparked an idea for one tattoo artist in Sand Springs to use his talents to make a difference.

This will be the 6th year of "Stop the Hate in the 918," an event that has grown in popularity for giving people a second chance at life. It was started by Jamy Magee, tattoo artist and owner of The Parlour Hair & Ink, who said he was tired of seeing people tear each other apart on social media.

This year, Magee has asked eight fellow tattoo artists from all over Oklahoma to join him in covering up hate, gang, or racially related tattoos for free.

Scott Wilson, tattoo artist and owner of Toxic Monkey Tattoo, was one of those who answered the call. He said regardless of the circumstances surrounding how a person got their tattoo, it is an accomplishment to see people take this step.

"Whether you are giving up something in your past that you were a part of or you got forced into, like in jail, some people were forced into stuff like that because that is how you survive, so when you get out you do not want that in your life and it effects not only you but your family, your friends, jobs, everything," Wilson continued saying, "So, when you can cover up stuff like that I think it is amazing and coming out and doing that is strong on their part."

Over the past six years, Magee said he has covered up everything from confederate flags to swastikas. One story that stood out to him came after the very first "Stop the Hate in the 918" event. Magee said a woman approached him at the Tulsa State Fair to share how the cover-up he did of swastikas on her husband's arms helped their kids see him in a different light and got him a promotion at work.

"It is a heavy impact on people that are just trying to better themselves and if we can help those folks, then why would you not?" he added. "I'm just donating a day of my time. If I can make that kind of impact just doing what I do regularly then that is all the difference in the world I feel like."

Each artist participating in this year's event is sacrificing a day of business to be there. Magee said that means a lot considering cover-ups like these typically would cost anywhere between $200 and $800 per person.

"Stop the Hate in the 918" is on February 21st from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Since the event has grown so much over the years, this will be the first time it is not at The Parlour Hair & Ink, instead, it will be held at the Case Community Center at 1050 West Wekiwa Road in Sand Springs.

If you're interested in contributing to the tattoo shop, CLICK HERE.