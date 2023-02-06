Watch: News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Discusses The 2023 Legislative Session


Monday, February 6th 2023, 8:29 am

By: News On 6


State Senators and Representatives will gather at the Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday morning to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. In Oklahoma, the session usually only lasts until May, so there are a lot of decisions to make in the next few months.

News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss what to expect in the new session of the state legislature.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 6th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

February 7th, 2023