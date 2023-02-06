Governor Stitt Vows To Make Oklahoma The 'Most Business-Friendly State'

By: News On 6, News 9

Governor Stitt delivered his first State of the State Address of his second term on Monday. One of the main points of the Governor's plan is to continue to make Oklahoma the "most business-friendly state in the nation."

"Since 2019, over 23,000 new jobs have been created and today, Oklahoma now has the third fastest-growing economy in the nation. Companies from all over the country – and the world – are moving to our state to build and expand. Google’s second-largest data center in the world is right here in Oklahoma - USA Rare Earth, the nation’s first critical mineral-to-magnet manufacturing facility, is right here in Oklahoma - American Airlines, Dell, Amazon, Boeing

These companies could be located anywhere in the world, but they choose to be right here in Oklahoma. This year, we must capitalize on the progress we’ve made. That means continuing to focus on key areas: energy, infrastructure, workforce development, and tax policy. Let’s continue to diversify our energy grid and embrace our “More of Everything” approach. We are proud that Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation for natural gas production, and sixth for oil production. And we’re also ranked 10th in the nation for renewables.

My administration will continue to lead with efforts like becoming the nation’s Hydrogen Hub. Oklahoma’s affordable and reliable grid is the envy of the world and an undeniable competitive advantage. Let’s continue to invest in our infrastructure, From roads and bridges to rails and runways to broadband."



