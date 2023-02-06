Stitt Calls For Legislation To Ban Gender Affirming Surgery For Minors

By: News On 6, News 9

Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his State of the State address on Monday to begin the 2023 legislative session. Towards the close of his address, Stitt said that the state must protect children from procedures like gender reassignment surgery. The Governor called on the legislature to send a bill to his desk that would ban all gender-transition surgeries and hormone therapies for minors.

"We must protect our most vulnerable - our children. After all minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. We shouldn’t allow a minor to get permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma. That’s why I am calling on the Legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state!



