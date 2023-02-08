2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing

By: News On 6

Several Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Exposure To Drug

Story Update: All Sick Webbers Falls Students Released From Hospital

A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools.

Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Whelan said the students "were coherent and responsive" when they were transported to the hospital and that the school expects all the students to make a full recovery.

“Shows you that even small communities aren’t immune from the dangers of drugs,” said Whelan.

Webbers Falls Police and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation to figure out where the substance came from. Authorities have not confirmed at this time what substance was being used.

Webbers Falls Public Schools is offering counseling services for students and staff.