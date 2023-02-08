Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 5:31 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours.

Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.

Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 8th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023

February 9th, 2023