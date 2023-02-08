Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arrested


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 11:05 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa.

Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets.

According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take between $900 and $5,000 on camera 15 different times.

Police say Patie told officers that she had been taking money for about five months, to pay for her tuition and bills.

Patie was arrested for felony embezzlement.
