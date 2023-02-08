Rotary Club Of Tulsa To Host Forum To Discuss State Question 820


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 6:37 am

By: News On 6


The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host a forum on Wednesday to discuss State Question 820.

State Question 820 will be on the ballot in March and voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for those 21 and older.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor will moderate the discussion.

Wednesday's forum will be held at the First Methodist Church and is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
