Watch: Nonprofit Recognizes Girls Making A Difference In The Agriculture World

By: News On 6

The PBR is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center this weekend and it's not just celebrating the cowboys and bucking bulls, it will also recognize some Oklahoma girls who are making a difference in the agriculture world.

It's through the nonprofit 'Grit and Grace,' which was founded by a former Indianapolis news anchor and current bucking bull owner Fanchon Stinger.

Stinger joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the nonprofit.