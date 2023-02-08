Watch: Nonprofit Recognizes Girls Making A Difference In The Agriculture World


Wednesday, February 8th 2023, 7:55 am

By: News On 6


The PBR is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center this weekend and it's not just celebrating the cowboys and bucking bulls, it will also recognize some Oklahoma girls who are making a difference in the agriculture world.

It's through the nonprofit 'Grit and Grace,' which was founded by a former Indianapolis news anchor and current bucking bull owner Fanchon Stinger.

Stinger joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the nonprofit.

