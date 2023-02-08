Cooking Corner: Panko Jalapeño Bites

By: News On 6

The Super Bowl is on Sunday and if you're still looking for some party food, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how she makes Panko Jalapeño Bites during the noon newscast on Wednesday.

PANKO JALAPEÑO BITES

These tiny bites of flavortown will WOW your guests at your upcoming Super Bowl

party. Little finger food bites packed with cheese, bacon, a kick of jalapeño, and

nestled in a Panko crunch blanket. Our only advice? Make more than you think you’ll

need because they will go fast!

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

2 cups freshly grated cheddar cheese

2 large eggs

1/4 cup jalapeño pepper jelly

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

8 oz cream cheese

4 strips of bacon cooked and crumbled

4 diced jalapeños

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375.

Spray mini muffin pan.

Mix together bread crumbs, cheese , eggs and jalapeño pepper jelly. Place in greased

muffin tins. Mix together cream cheese bacon bits and diced jalapeño put on top of

breadcrumb mixture.

Cook for 10 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 24 mini bites