By: News On 6

What Are The Odds? Gov. Stitt Says Sports Betting On Oklahoma's Horizon

-

Americans are expected to place nearly $8 billion in legal bets on this weekend’s big game. However, you can’t do that in Oklahoma, at least not legally.

Just as the NFL season comes to a close, Oklahoma lawmakers are getting back to work. Some are optimistic this could be the year that sports wagering is legalized in Oklahoma.

The Sooner State is one of just 14 states without any form of legal sports betting.

With horse racing, electronic gaming, ball and dice, tables games, even bingo legalized, it begs the question why the state is missing out on tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue when it comes to sports.

“I just want Oklahoma to know that I want to get this rolled out for them because I think Oklahomans want it,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Since the United State Supreme Court legalized sports betting in 2018, bets once left to neighborhood bookies have emerged as a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“Literally every weekend, Oklahomans bet millions of dollars with out-of-the-country sports betting operations,” Rep. Ken Luttrell, R- Ponca City, said.

But it’s not just overseas operations anymore, in fact, it’s knocking on Oklahoma’s front door.

Last year Kansas joined Arkansas and New Mexico, becoming our most recent neighbors with in-person and online sports wagering.

“If you have your cell phone, you have an app, you’re able to go into the state and you can drive literally right over the border,” Sports betting analyst Jack Ross said.

It really is that easy, crossing the Kansas state line and downloading one of five sports betting apps.

In the first three months sports betting was legal in the sunflower state, more than half a billion dollars was wagered, generating the state around $11 million in tax revenue.

Kansas betting apps offer lucrative incentives, like a first bet of just $5 offered with $200 in free bets.

But if an Oklahoman does come out on top after the big game, they’ll have to cross back into Kansas to claim their cash, as the state of Kansas takes their tax dollars.

Back in Oklahoma, Ross said, “It’s like a couple of divorced parents who are fighting over the children.”

Ross, better known as Fat Jack to the sports betting world, is a regular contributor to ESPN, FOX and Sirius XM. He’s also on the national syndicated sport gambling show, Beat the Odds. He said even while it is outlawed, Oklahoma has one of the most pervasive sports gambling scenes in the country.

“I’m from Oklahoma. I started my business in Oklahoma. I raise my kids here and never got to a point where I felt the need to move to a state that has legalize sports gambling,” he said.

Ross said at this point, holding out on sports betting only hurts the state.

“The big loser is the state not being able to benefit from the revenue that’s generated, taxable revenue that’s generated. They could put a number of things,” he said. “I don’t know that it matters where they put it, if you have extra money, you can do something positive with it.”

At the state capitol, lawmakers will once again consider a bill to legalize sports betting a measure that stalled out last year.

Asked if there’s any chance the bill gets taken up, Stitt said, “You know, there’s a good chance it does. We’ve been studying it, talking to the thunder, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.”

A spokesman for the OKC Thunder said they’re actively engaged with state and tribal leaders and are involved in the process.

“The Thunder fully supports legal sports betting for Oklahoma,” Thunder VP for Corporate Communications Dan Mahoney said. “Thirty-six other states currently have sports betting, and like other pro teams in those states, we are excited about the possibilities it would offer our fans and their engagement with the NBA and the Thunder throughout our state.”

Asked why this has taken so long, Stitt said, “I think we just haven’t taken it up to be quite honest with you, because there’s a difference of opinion how to roll it out, but let’s get it done for Oklahomans.”

“Number one,” Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan said, “the tribes have to be the operator. There’s no getting around that.”

Morgan said his member tribes are highly interested, some even preparing their facilities sport books build-outs should sport betting become legal.

Following Stitt’s election last November over vocal opposition from the Five Tribes, Morgan said, tribal leaders hope to have “a very positive and productive relationship with the governor, no matter who’s in the seat.”

“The campaign is over,” Governor Stitt said. “Let’s not bringing yesterday's battle into this year. God gives us a brand-new morning every day, he gives us a brand-new year to set new goals. I’ve got a new term, so let’s not be bringing in all battles and old relationships.”

“I think this is the year for it,” Rep. Luttrell said.

He is the co-chair of the Native American Caucus and has authored a bill setting up a sliding scale for tax collections, something he said is fair to all sides.

Asked who is the big loser if his bill again fails to make it into law, he said, “the state of Oklahoma and the citizens of the state of Oklahoma. It’s throwing money away. We’re not getting our share of what we should be getting that is gone anyway; whether it’s with the illegal bookie down the street or an entity out of the Caribbean.”

The Republican leader of the State Senate, Pro Tem. Greg Treat, said he has had productive talks with a number of Tribal leaders.

“I want to have this conversation in a methodical and respectful manner that benefits both Oklahoma and the tribal nations within our state," he said in a statement.

House Speaker Charles McCall called it a complex issue he’s open to exploring in the upcoming session.

“Let’s get it done for Oklahomans,” the Governor said. “Let’s make sure it’s transparent. Make sure it’s fair. Make sure it’s auditable.”

“We’re willing and able and ready to start working with the stakeholders here too if they want to make an offer,” Morgan said. “I think we’re ready to listen and assist in their efforts.”