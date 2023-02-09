Watch: OSU Medical Student Abby Davis Shares A Recipe For Chocolate Cherry Breakfast Muffins

By: News On 6

February is a month that many associate with love, and it also happens to be National Heart Month and in Oklahoma, heart disease is a big problem.

Abby Davis, a medical student at Oklahoma State University, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to share a nutritious recipe for Chocolate Cherry Breakfast Muffins.

Ingredients:

¾ cup + 2 tbs all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup oats, ground to a flour

1 ¾ tsp baking powder

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ cup + 2 tbs sugar

2 tbs flax seed, ground

6 tbs water

½ cup plant milk (oat, almond, coconut, soy)

½ cup unsalted, plant-based butter, melted

¼ cup hemp seeds

1 cup cherries, fresh or frozen & dried

1.5 oz (3 large squares) dark chocolate, coarsely chopped