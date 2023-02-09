Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business

By: News On 6

A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old.

Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.

Reaching this milestone reminds him how far they've come.

"It's pretty surreal, it feels like I just started yesterday. At the same time, it feels like it's been here for 30 years,” Bush said.

Bush says the inspiration came from New Orleans style and Parisian cafes. He wanted to emphasize the culinary side of cocktails and wine and food pairings. Bush says its specialty is a combination of drinks, and coffee cocktails.

"You know, I think what we've done is just bring a sense of community and surrounding the culinary side of what wasn't going on in Tulsa,” Bush said.

Each year, Hodges Bend celebrates its birthday with a crawfish boil. Bush says in the beginning, it started out with a food truck. Now, all the food is prepared in-house.

"All day long, come in at night, get an espresso and a coffee, and a nice glass of wine or a cocktail,” Bush said.

All month, the bar is featuring signature cocktails from bartenders over the last 10 years.

There will also be a special menu and live music for Thursday’s celebration starting at 4 p.m.

