Tulsa City Councilor Starts Neighborhood Associations For District 5

Friday, February 10th 2023, 5:36 am
A Tulsa city councilor is working to address concerns some residents have about their communities.
Councilor Grant Miller with District 5 is working to start 'neighborhood associations'. Groups of residents who meet regularly to accomplish specific goals in their neighborhoods.
News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday morning with details on the effort.
