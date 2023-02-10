City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes

-

Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes.

The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain.

Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads.

Laura Thorpe braved the BA expressway to get to dinner on a rainy Wednesday night in Tulsa.

She said a pothole near the curb popped her front tire in the construction zone near downtown.

After she got her spare tire on, she decided to take city streets home, but near 21st and Harvard— another pothole came out of the darkness.

“There was this crater. I hit it--it was raining, it was full, it popped both my tires and you could hear it,” she recalled.

Laura had three flat tires in one night.

"I understand the freezing cold and warm and rain," she said. "I understand the roads are bad."

“When we had all that rain, a lot came out, the freeze kind of loosened them up," said Tim McCorkell with the City of Tulsa.

He said the freeze and rain brought out all of the potholes. He said the worst problems were on 31st and 41st between Mingo and Garnett.

“Once we get all the larger ones addressed, we come back and get everything,” McCorkell said.

He said the city has repaired almost 10,000 potholes since January 23 and many more still need attention.

ODOT is also dealing with plenty of potholes on highways and working to get them patched.

Laura’s car is sitting in the dealership waiting for repairs and she hopes to see the potholes fixed sooner rather than later.

“It can only get better, new tires on my car right?” said Laura.

People can report potholes to the City of Tulsa by calling 311 or on the 311 website and app. You can also file claims if your car was damaged.

For ODOT problems, report here or call 405-521-4999.

ODOT said it isn't responsible for the potholes in construction zones like the current one on the BA Expressway, the construction company is.