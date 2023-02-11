Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

-

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle.

Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings.

"It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd tell them, 'no I don't think so, it's not going to happen,'" said Bill Shoemaker.

He said it started out as a remodeling project 18 years ago, but then it transformed into something unique.

"It starting looking more like a castle and everyone starting calling it the castle house," he said.

Bill and his family did most of the work to make the house what it is today. He even designed the entire front section himself, complete with a draw bridge.

"It's rained for about three days so we actually have a moat right now," he said.

But it's not just the outside that looks medieval. The inside plays the part too, with details like a stained glass window showing the family crest.

Bill's wife, Cherry, put up all of the Christmas decorations and still wants to enjoy them a bit longer.

"I've always tried to do some kind of little theme just to keep Christmas time really about family and celebrating relationships," said Cherry.

Bill and Cherry said the ultimate goal is to rent the house out so others can enjoy all of the hard work they've put into it.

"We're writing a story within the walls is what we've done and we want to share that with people because they can do it too," Cherry said.

Cherry said they're calling their house the Castle at Bigheart to honor a former Osage Nation Chief.

She said the work to make this house their home was tough, but worth it.

"When you get to do life with your best friend, anything that you do, even if you're making a mud hole, it's still enjoyable and you make memories together,” Cherry said.