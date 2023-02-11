Body Pulled From Tulsa Creek By Authorities, Investigation Underway


Saturday, February 11th 2023, 4:04 pm

By: News On 6


An investigation is underway after authorities in Tulsa pulled a body from a creek on Saturday.

Tulsa Police and the Tulsa Fire Department removed the body from Mingo Creek near 3100 S. Mingo Rd. around 2 p.m.

Authorities said the unidentified body was partially submerged.

TPD said a white woman's body was pulled from the water and the matter of death is undetermined.

Crime Scene Detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
