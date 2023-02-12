By: News On 6

Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping Woman He Knew Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman that he knew.

Police said the victim's family told officers she had been missing since Saturday morning and that Riley Starr sent them disturbing texts when they asked about her.

On Saturday, officers were called to 21st and Memorial after the family found the victim's phone in the street.

Police say investigators later went to check an apartment near 31st and Garnett and when someone opened the door, they allegedly saw Starr holding the victim down in the living room.

Officers then arrested Starr for kidnapping and making violent threats.