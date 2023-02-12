Suspect Accused Of Kidnapping Woman He Knew Arrested By Tulsa Police


Sunday, February 12th 2023, 5:59 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman that he knew.

Police said the victim's family told officers she had been missing since Saturday morning and that Riley Starr sent them disturbing texts when they asked about her.

On Saturday, officers were called to 21st and Memorial after the family found the victim's phone in the street.

Police say investigators later went to check an apartment near 31st and Garnett and when someone opened the door, they allegedly saw Starr holding the victim down in the living room.

Officers then arrested Starr for kidnapping and making violent threats.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

February 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023

February 12th, 2023