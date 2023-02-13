Autism Birthday Club Holds Valentine's Day Event


Sunday, February 12th 2023, 6:09 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa Club is bringing children with Autism together for a special event.

The Autism Birthday Club held its fifth-annual Valentine's Day event on Sunday and Dave and Busters.

The TV and music volume was turned down for an hour to reduce stimulus.

Each family got a gift card that included a $10 game card.

The found of the club calls it the Super Bowl of events for kids with autism.

The club sends cards and gift cards to kids around the world.

The club also celebrates more than 45,000 birthdays.

