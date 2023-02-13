Chiefs Fan Accused Of Bank Robbery In Bixby Out On Bond During Super Bowl

A well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan, who is accused of robbing a bank in Bixby, is out on bond.

The suspect asked a judge last week if he could leave Oklahoma, with the goal of going to Arizona for the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Payton Garcia, who says she was robbed at gunpoint by Xaviar Babudar back in December, says she is frustrated that he is out of jail on bond while she still is recovering from that day.

Babudar, also known as “Chiefs-A-Holic,” from his social media accounts, is being accused of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby.

Garcia says that day, and the public’s reaction to it, changed her life.

"It's just definitely not something you expect to happen to you,” said Garcia. “It's just frustrating, and its upsetting too, and it's definitely scary as well."

Court documents show Babudar asked the judge last week to allow him to leave the state for a family vacation to Arizona, the same place where the Super Bowl game is this year.

Garcia’s attorney says he was shocked to hear about the motion.

"He shouldn't even be allowed to go to a Super Bowl party, let alone the Super Bowl,” said Frank Frasier, an attorney with Frasier, Frasier & Hickman, LLP representing Garcia. “And this man had the audacity to say, 'I have a family vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, the same day the Super Bowl is to be played?'"

Babudar’s bail bondsman says he supported the motion, saying that because of United States law, there is no reason why Babudar shouldn’t be allowed to post bond and go to Arizona.

Babudar’s attorney says the hearing to determine whether or not Babudar would leave the state was to be held Monday, after the Super Bowl.

This is because, he says, the state refused to bring it to a hearing with less than 48 hours’ notice.

Garcia says she wishes she could have more of a say in what happens with Babudar’s case.

"What about us as the victims?” said Garcia. “Why are we not considered when they're making these decisions to reduce his bond and then him putting in the motion to leave the state, it just goes to show that he doesn't care about what he did."

She hopes people will think about what they say about the case.

"Think about the victims a little bit more before saying something out there, because it does affect us, whether they think it does or not,” said Garcia.

Court documents do not show if the judge granted or denied Babudar’s request to leave the state.

Documents say one of the conditions of his release on bond is that he has to wear a GPS ankle monitor.