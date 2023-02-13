Watch: Final Day To Vote In Collinsville's 'Cupid Shoot' Window Decorating Contest

By: News On 6

-

Competition between businesses in downtown Collinsville is doing something good for the community ahead of Valentine's Day.

Voting ended Monday, February 13, and the winner of the “Cupid Shoot” Window Decorating Contest will be announced on Tuesday, February 14. While you walk through the streets of downtown Collinsville, you're sure to feel the love.

"We know that our businesses here have big hearts and there's a lot to love here in Collinsville,” said Sherry Campbell, Community Outreach Coordinator for the City of Collinsville.

From candy heart decorations to tinsel and balloons, more than 21 local shops pulled out all the stops for the “Cupid Shoot.” The only limit for businesses was to follow the Valentine's Day theme, and from there, there was no limit to creativity. Collinsville leaders wanted to promote the city’s new app and encourage people to shop locally. Voters could select their favorite window through the app or cast a ballot in-store.

Hundreds cast votes, and Campbell says each person is entered into a drawing for an “I Love Collinsville” gift basket worth $500. Christine Wilson owns Hometown Insurance Agency. She says she had so much fun that now, she wants to decorate for every holiday.

"We are in a community that we all give to each other, we all help each other. It's about supporting one another. And when we decide to celebrate something, we go all out,” Wilson said.

The competition winner and the gift basket will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.