Cooking Corner: Thyme Herbed Reverse Sear Pork Chops

If you're looking for something special to do for your Valentine, a home-cooked dinner might surprise them.

On Monday, Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined the 4 p.m. newscast and shared show she makes Thyme Herbed Reverse Sear Pork Chops.

Thyme Herbed Reverse Sear Pork Chops

Serves 4-6

4 Pork Chops – using Iberico pork from Scissortail Steading, Morrison, Ok

2 Tbsp. Butter

¼ cup Olive Oil

6 sprigs of fresh Thyme

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Remove the pork chops from your refrigerator. Preheat your oven to 250 degrees and put the pork chops in the oven. Place them on a wire rack on a baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes, or until they reach 110 degrees F.

After roasting, remove the pork chops from the oven. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet until heated and add butter to melt. Add Thyme and garlic to enhance the flavor of the seasonings.

Place the chops in the skillet and baste sauce over chop while searing a crispy brown texture to the chop. Flip the chops regularly while cooking. Cook 2 or 3 minutes per side until chop reaches 145 degrees.

Pour the remaining sauce over each chop when serving.