ODOT Preparing For New Construction Project On Highway 20 In Rogers County

A major road improvement project on Highway 20 in Claremore and Keetonville Hill are complete and now ODOT is preparing for another big Rogers County project.

This project is the long-awaited extension of Highway 20 that will branch off near Franklin Road and extend southeast toward Highway 66 and Flint Road in Claremore.

The new five-lane roadway will include a bridge over Highway 66 and the BNSF Railroad. It will also connect with a new turnpike interchange, according to ODOT.

Officials say the $64 million project will start in March and take about two years to complete.

For more details on the project, CLICK HERE and HERE.