ODOT Preparing For New Construction Project On Highway 20 In Rogers County

Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:18 pm
A major road improvement project on Highway 20 in Claremore and Keetonville Hill are complete and now ODOT is preparing for another big Rogers County project.
This project is the long-awaited extension of Highway 20 that will branch off near Franklin Road and extend southeast toward Highway 66 and Flint Road in Claremore.
The new five-lane roadway will include a bridge over Highway 66 and the BNSF Railroad. It will also connect with a new turnpike interchange, according to ODOT.
Officials say the $64 million project will start in March and take about two years to complete.
