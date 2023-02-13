ODOT Preparing For New Construction Project On Highway 20 In Rogers County


Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:18 pm

By: Matt Rahn


A major road improvement project on Highway 20 in Claremore and Keetonville Hill are complete and now ODOT is preparing for another big Rogers County project.

This project is the long-awaited extension of Highway 20 that will branch off near Franklin Road and extend southeast toward Highway 66 and Flint Road in Claremore.

The new five-lane roadway will include a bridge over Highway 66 and the BNSF Railroad. It will also connect with a new turnpike interchange, according to ODOT.

Officials say the $64 million project will start in March and take about two years to complete.

For more details on the project, CLICK HERE and HERE.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 13th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023