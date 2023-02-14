Cooking Corner: Chocolate Truffles


Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 2:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Welcome back to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Monday, Tanner Thorp from Montereau shared how to make Chocolate Truffles for Valentine's Day.

For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE.


Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients

·3 cups chocolate, chips or favorite chopped chocolate bar

·1 can (14oz) sweetened condensed milk

·1 tablespoon vanilla extract

·Assorted toppings/coatings—chocolate sprinkle, cocoa powder, melted chocolate, etc

Directions

1.    In a glass bowl, microwave chocolate and sweetened condensed milk, stirring until smooth, or melt in a bowl over boiling water.

2.    Stir in vanilla extract

3.    Refrigerate for at least 2 hours

Roll chocolate mixture into balls and coat with desired toppings/coatings
