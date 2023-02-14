Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Receives Big Donation From Car Show Group

By: News On 6

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma received a big donation on Monday from the Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Show.

The show donated $3,000 to the Food for Kids program. Those donations are from a portion of pre-sale tickets for the event, that will be held this weekend. Darryl Starbird's grandson, Brice Bledsoe says it's great to give back to such a worthy cause.

"On top of putting on a big event, being able to give back to a good cause makes it even more worth it. And people of Oklahoma have always been good to us, so it's our pleasure to be able to give back," said Bledsoe.

The donation will allow the food bank to provide 12,000 meals to children.