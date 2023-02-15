Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Events To Help Families Fill Out FAFSA

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools is hosting two events this week for families to get help filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

The first event will take place on Thursday, February 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Martin Regional Library, and the second is scheduled to happen on Saturday, February 18, at 11 a.m. at Hicks Park.

Both events are open to TPS high schoolers and their families. Both events will have information on how financial aid works, loan repayment options, and one-on-one help with the FAFSA.

The deadline to apply for federal student aid is in June.

