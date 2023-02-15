Senator Lankford Moves To Block Federal Tax Subsidies For Professional Sports Stadiums


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 7:57 am

By: News On 6


Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is partnering with two democrats on a measure that would prevent federal tax subsidies from being spent on professional sports stadiums.

Senator Lankford says that kind of spending takes funding away from hospitals, schools and roads.

If the measure becomes law, local governments would still be able to collect their own tax to pay for stadiums, which is how the BOK Center in Tulsa and Paycom Center in Oklahoma City were funded.

