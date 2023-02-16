Severe Storms, Strong Winds Cause Damage In Cherokee County

By: News On 6

The severe storms that swept across parts of Green Country caused damage in Cherokee County overnight.

The intense winds moved through the Oaks area, about 25 miles northeast of Tahlequah, at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Viewers shared pictures from the area that show tree damage and some damage done to the roof of a home. A shed in the area was also blown over.

The storm that moved through the area had winds ranging from 60 to 70 miles per hour.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek is in the area on Thursday morning with a look at the damage.