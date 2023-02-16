Tulsa Brewery Releases New Smoked Beer In Honor Of Firefighters That Saved Building

-

A Tulsa brewery is raising a glass Thursday to the firefighters who saved its building from going up in flames.

On February 16, 2021, crews from the Tulsa Fire Department spent six hours battling a fire that threatened The Taproom at Marshall Brewing.

The fire started in a building next door that shared a wall with the brewery. Marshall Brewing's Founder and Brew Master, Eric Marshall, said firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to their building, but it still suffered significant smoke and water damage — forcing them to close for five months.

Marshall said this put pressure on the business at a time when it was still recovering from the hardships caused by the pandemic.

To thank the responding crews for their efforts and bring positivity to a dark day in the brewery’s history, it is releasing a new German-style beer Thursday. It is called Aecht Feuer, which Marshall said in German means "straight fire."

"It is a Rauchbier and it is a Lager, so it is a little lighter in style, but it definitely has that smoky characteristic," he added. "People have termed it barbecue in a glass in a lot of ways, but it is a great classic style that is very specific to one region in Germany."

A portion of sales at The Taproom Thursday will be donated to TFD.

"For us to be able to use this tragedy to then celebrate and bring light to everything they do and also try to think of a way to benefit seemed like a very natural thing for us," Marshall continued saying, "They put themselves on the line for us, so it is the bare minimum we could do to help raise awareness and hopefully a little fun to supply some things that they need."

The Taproom at Marshall Brewing is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is located at 1742 E 6th St. in Tulsa.