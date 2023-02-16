Products Made By Young Oklahomans On Sale At Coweta Boutique

-

Kids from five to 25 are making handmade products and now they have a place to sell them.

They're being sold in a boutique in Coweta and people are coming from all over Green Country to see what they have to offer.

Whether you’re in the market for bracelets, some lip gloss, or even a fun ring, the junior entrepreneurs at the Pink Cactus have a lot to offer.

The young business owners have their products prominently displayed in the front of the store.

“Coweta has been amazing supporting our kids," said April Crew. "We decided it would be a good way to get them into our store.”

April Crew started Entrepreneurs on Broadway and asked Coweta for their best young business owners to showcase products rent free.

“We were on TikTok of course, and we saw a few lipgloss things pop up, and thought, this is cool, we wanna do it ourselves," said Kinzie Turnage.

Kinzie and Claire Turnage own Glam Boo Sisters. They make lipgloss and perfume and they’re now in 10 stores and selling online too.

“It’s crazy to think how far along we’ve come in a short amount of time," Kinzie said.

Blake Talcott is college student and started his business, Rock Bottom Pendants, during COVID when he found some cool rocks in his backyard.

“We have a creek, and decided to dig through, see what I could find, and found some cool stuff,” Blake said.

The stones become art, and he’s gotten creative. “You get pride from seeing people wear my art. It makes me happy to see it venture out into the world that way.”

The youngest entrepreneurs are nine-year-old Sofia and five-year-old Ember, who own Sof and Emmie.

“We made necklaces, bracelets and rings," said Sofia. "Trying to make our way to earrings hopefully.”

With a little help from their mom, they made their jewelry fully customizable and all things color and unicorns.

“My favorite part is picking out the jewelry because I love the jewelry," said Ember.

With all of their success, there's only one logical next step. "Maybe go to Disney World?” Ember said.

They're proving that age doesn't mean a thing when it comes to showcasing something you love.