Kristine Wyatt Talks About Her Goals As Bristow's New Mayor

-

Kristine Wyatt is Bristow's mayor-elect for Bristow after her election win on Tuesday. Wyatt said she cannot wait to get started.

She said she's focused on being approachable and she wants people to get involved.

She previously served on the city council where she led community projects and she said people asked her to take on an even bigger role.

"People were asking me to do more. And...I filed, I ran, and I won," said Kristine Wyatt, Mayor Elect.

When she ran for mayor, she told people they could ask her anything.

"My phone number is on a banner all across my fence. Everybody in town either has my phone number or can find someone who has my phone number," said Wyatt.

And she plans to continue that transparency because she said she wants people to know what their city is doing.

"Even on projects where you look and see that no dirt has been moved for a month, so that you still know that something is happening. So be part of the process," said Wyatt.

Wyatt said she wants to continue the work she did as a city councilor, like restarting community committees so people can decide what each area of town needs.

"What's needed for elderly, for kids for activites, for projects, for things," said Wyatt.

She said she's honest and she doesn't know everything. She wants to be a mayor who can connect the dots.

"I may not have the answer and I can tell you right now, there's going to be a lot of answers I don't have. But I'll know the people that they need to contact," said Wyatt.

She said she's excited to build a network of people who are passionate about making Bristow the best it can be.

"I think there's lots of opportunities for expansion. Businesses can come here. Businesses can develop here. So we're going to put the people and the places and the purpose together," said Wyatt.

She said she plans to donate at least 75 percent of her salary to local causes.

The citizens of Bristow elected a new mayor on Tuesday. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney talked to Kristine Wyatt about her plans for the next four years.