Cherokee Nation To Build 24 New Homes In Tahlequah


Friday, February 17th 2023, 9:01 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Cherokee Nation is working to create more affordable housing in Tahlequah.

Construction is underway on 24 homes with money for the project coming from the tribe's Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior says the tribe set aside millions of dollars to help with a housing shortage for tribal members and their families.

The Cherokee Nation plans to build more homes in Stilwell, Catoosa, and Pryor.
