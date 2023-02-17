59th Annual Starbird Custom Car Show Comes To Tulsa's Expo Square

-

The largest car show in the Midwest kicked off Friday in the 59th Annual Starbird Car Show.

More than 1,000 cars of different colors and sizes each represent part of history.

This weekend, you can walk through rows and rows of classic cars at the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

In the middle, you'll find cars created by legends, including the namesake, Darryl Starbird.

His Futurista car first debuted in 1963 and 60 years later, it's making a comeback. Starbird built it back then and the remake of the three-wheeled bubbletop has some of the original parts.

Even if cars aren't your thing, there is plenty to do at Starbird’s National Rod and Custom Show.

There will be special appearances, events, a demolition derby, and live music.

Brice Bledsoe is the show promoter and Starbird's grandson.

"We have motorcycles, 4x4's, hot rods, customs, if you like anything with four wheels or maybe some with less, there is something here for you to see all weekend,” Bledsoe said.

You can check out the show until 10 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.

You can find tickets here: https://www.starbirdcarshows.com/tulsa_-_ticketsdiscountst-shirts