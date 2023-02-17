Pet of the Week: Kiwi

By: News On 6

Our Pet of the Week is Kiwi!

Kiwi is a roughly 5-year-old chihuahua-pug mix. She's a shy girl until you gain her trust then she'll be your couch potato buddy. She loves watching out the window and keeping an eye out for visitors. If you'd like to adopt Kiwi, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.