Former Union School Employee Charged With Sex Crimes Bailed Out Of Jail

A former Union Public Schools employee has been accused of sexting seven teenage boys during his time as a security guard.

Carlos Hopkins also served as a reserve police officer with Mounds Police.

Carlos Hopkins has been charged with seven counts of sexting with boys between ages 13 and 15.

An affidavit said the inappropriate messages happened during his time as a security guard at Union Public Schools.

Documents said he would follow students on social media and gain their trust with casual conversation, before asking for nude photographs and other inappropriate questions.

Hopkins had served as a reserve police officer on Sundays at Mounds Police department since Chief Antonio Porter joined in 2016.

“When I heard something like that, it bothered me, I was shocked," said Chief Porter.

Chief Porter said he didn’t find out about the allegations until just a few weeks ago and confronted Hopkins.

“I said, 'Carlos, I'm going to be straight with you, there are some serious allegations against you right now,'" said Porter.

Porter fired Hopkins and reported him to CLEET.

He said Hopkins denied those allegations. Porter wants to emphasize that he won’t tolerate this from his officers.

“We try to make sure we can build trust. Once that trust is lost, you have no business being here at Mounds,” said Porter.

Hopkins was released from jail on bond. We tried knocking on the door of his address listed in court documents, but didn’t get an answer.

Union Public Schools said Hopkins is no longer an employee and that it is cooperating fully with this investigation.

Hopkins was also a substitute teacher at Jenks schools from 2011 to 2014.