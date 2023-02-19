Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Supports Special Olympics With Polar Plunge

-

Bitter temperatures did not stop Special Olympics Oklahoma supporters from participating in the Polar Plunge Saturday morning near Expo Square.

Some cannonballed and others waded into the water tank, but all agreed on their favorite part.

"Getting out is always my favorite part,” said Deputy Ritchie Gonzales.

This was not Gonzales' first time taking an icy dip to support Special Olympics Oklahoma.

Gonzales’ comes back each year because it's all about raising money to help the 12,000 athletes across the state.

"This is just another avenue of serving and being an advocate for those in the community that go to our schools, that live in our neighborhoods, and this provides funds for them to compete in Summer Olympics, in Winter Olympics and they don't have to pay anything for that,” Gonzales said.

Janet Parker is a coach to some of the athletes that participated. She said she loves cheering on them on.

"What is absolutely amazing is when my athletes come out and join the team and jump in the water and don't bat an eye,” Parker said.

The organization's goal was to raise $40,000. The support from the community means so much to Parker and her athletes.

"These are the most real people that you can ever meet in your life,” Parker said. “There's nothing artificial, they are who they are. They are supportive. They work hard. Have good days, bad days, but helping them build relationships is the coolest thing on the planet. "

There are more polar plunges happening in three other cities in Oklahoma next weekend.



