Man Accused In Domestic Violence Incident Shot By Police

Saturday, February 18th 2023, 2:39 pm
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was shot by police early Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
Police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. in response to reports of a domestic disturbance call.
The officer and the suspect were in a vacant parking lot near 3161 S 129th E Avenue.
The officer drew his gun and created distance attempting to deescalate the situation, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.
The officer released several rounds striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
