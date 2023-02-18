By: News On 6

Man Accused In Domestic Violence Incident Shot By Police

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was shot by police early Saturday, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. in response to reports of a domestic disturbance call.

The officer and the suspect were in a vacant parking lot near 3161 S 129th E Avenue.

The officer drew his gun and created distance attempting to deescalate the situation, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer released several rounds striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said. ﻿