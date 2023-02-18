Oklahoma St Falls To No. 22 TCU, Horned Frogs Score 100

By: Associated Press

-

Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures, and the 22nd-ranked Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 100-75 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) had lost five of six games, a stretch that began with a Jan. 28 loss at Mississippi State — where Miles hyperextended his right knee in the opening four minutes.

Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, which shot a staggering season-high 68.4% (39 of 57) from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Shahada Wells had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 12 and Micah Peavy 10.

Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the Cowboys (16-11, 7-7). Before a home loss Tuesday to fifth-ranked Kansas, they had a five-game winning streak that included a win over TCU without Miles or big man Eddie Lampkin.

Saturday was the first time Miles and Lampkin shared the floor since their 23-point win at Kansas on Jan. 21. Lampkin, the team’s emotional leader, sustained a left high ankle sprain against Jayhawks and missed four of six games.

Miles got a huge ovation during the pregame introductions. The preseason Big 12 player of the year, who was averaging 18.1 points a game, didn’t take his first shot until nearly six minutes into the game — swishing a go-ahead 3-pointer that made it 11-9.

The Cowboys had a 19-16 lead on a 3-pointer by White with 11:13 left in the first half. TCU then went on a 17-2 run in just over seven minutes — going ahead for good with back-to-back inside baskets by Xavier Cork — and outscored Oklahoma State 31-8 the rest of the half for a 47-27 lead at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were undone by 11 turnovers in the first half that led to 15 points for TCU. They were also outscored 20-2 in the paint before halftime — and 50-20 in the game.

TCU: Miles, who played 35 minutes, was clearly a boost. While the Frogs returned pretty much their entire team from last season, when they won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 35 years, there is a different energy with Miles and Lampkin on the court together.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU managed to stay ranked through their slump without Miles, including an 11-point loss at 19th-ranked Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Frogs currently have a school-record streak of being ranked in 11 consecutive polls — and that’ll likely extend that when the new AP Top 25 is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: On the road Monday night with a chance for a regular-season sweep of West Virginia.

TCU: Goes for a regular-season series sweep of Kansas on Monday night at home.