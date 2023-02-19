Woman Arrested, Accused Of Pointing Gun At 2 People After Argument By Police


Saturday, February 18th 2023, 6:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a woman after they said she pointed a gun at two people after an argument.

Officers say in November, one of the victims got into an argument with Clydia Nelson at a store.

They say all three left but then drove to the same apartment where Nelson lives.

Police say Nelson kept slamming her brakes to try and get them to hit her car then yelled at them again, then went to her apartment and got a pistol.

Officers say she came back out and pointed the gun at the victims while yelling at them.

Police arrested Nelson for pointing a firearm.

