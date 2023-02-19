Wagoner Water Main Breaks, City Asks Residents To Not Use Water

Saturday, February 18th 2023, 6:51 pm
The City of Wagoner is warning residents not to use their water after a water main break.
The city posted a picture on Facebook around 1 p.m. Saturday saying a company hit the main water line while installing a fiber optic cable.
They say city crews are working at the water plant to repair the line but are asking residents to conserve water for now.
February 18th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023