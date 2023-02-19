Wagoner Water Main Breaks, City Asks Residents To Not Use Water


Saturday, February 18th 2023, 6:51 pm

By: News On 6


WAGONER, Okla. -

The City of Wagoner is warning residents not to use their water after a water main break.

The city posted a picture on Facebook around 1 p.m. Saturday saying a company hit the main water line while installing a fiber optic cable.

They say city crews are working at the water plant to repair the line but are asking residents to conserve water for now.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 18th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023

February 19th, 2023