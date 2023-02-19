By: News On 6

Wagoner Water Main Breaks, City Asks Residents To Not Use Water

-

The City of Wagoner is warning residents not to use their water after a water main break.

The city posted a picture on Facebook around 1 p.m. Saturday saying a company hit the main water line while installing a fiber optic cable.

They say city crews are working at the water plant to repair the line but are asking residents to conserve water for now.