Chiefs Fan From Tulsa Wears Special Jacket To Super Bowl Parade In Honor Of Late Brother

It's been almost a week after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, but one Tulsa man has memories he won’t soon forget.

Dave McKellips has been a Chiefs fan for many years, and he says he was happy to experience the victory parade in honor of his late brother.

“I moved to Kansas City in 1966, the first year the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. So, I became a Chiefs fan then and I’ve been a great fan ever since,” McKellips said.

Dave McKellips happened to be in Kansas City this week on a business trip. He got word that if the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl, the parade would be on Wednesday.

“I thought you know if they win, I’m already downtown. I’m going to stay for the parade,” McKellips said.

The day of the Super Bowl parade was also his late brother's birthday.

"The Christmas before he died, he gave me a Chief's coat and I've kept it ever since," McKellips said.

Dave says he's had the coat now for 27 years.

"So, I thought, the parade will be on his birthday, I'll be there. I'm going to take my coat just in case, to be ready and have that coat to wear to the parade. So, it was very special for that reason," McKellips said.

Dave says it was like bringing a piece of his brother with him to something he would have loved to see. He says the love for the team has become a special bond shared by his whole family.

“My dad and my brother are huge Chiefs fans. Often would call after a win and say how about those Chiefs and talk about the game," McKellips said.

He describes being downtown after the win as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"You know I'm just very grateful that it all worked out that way and I was able to be a part of it," McKellips said.