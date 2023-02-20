1 Injured After Overnight I-44 Crash in Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

One person is in the hospital after an overnight crash on I-44 near South Harvard Avenue in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a wreck involving a car that had crashed into a parked semitruck.

OHP said it received a call about one of the vehicles involved swerving in and out of traffic before the crash happened.

Troopers said they found several open beer cans inside the car.

Two people inside the semi-truck were uninjured, according to authorities.