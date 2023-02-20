Portion Of Woodland Hills Mall Being Demolished For New Store

-

A portion of Woodland Hills Mall where the old Sears was at is being demolished to make way for a new business.

"Everybody is very shocked that something is being torn down off of the mall, because it's always been there and so everybody drives by and is like 'wait what's going on'," says Karrie Schuler.

She has a front row seat to the demolition from her store right across the street. She says it's odd to see such a long-standing part of the mall be torn down one piece at a time.

"I travel for my company so I'm between Missouri, Oklahoma City, and Texas and every time that I've come in there's just been a little bit more and a little bit more and a little bit more,” says Schuler.

The demolition is making way for a new Scheels Sporting Goods Store, a 240,000 square foot building with a 45-foot-tall Ferris wheel. Schuler hopes the new store will bring more people through her door.

"This is something new, this is something exciting for people, people are interested and curious. I think it's going to be good, a win-win for everybody," says Schuler.

She says it's sad that the Sears that stood here for decades is gone, but is excited for what's to come.

The new store is expected to be built and open by the end of next year.