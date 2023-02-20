Sand Springs Tattoo Parlor Prepared To Help Hundreds At 6th Annual Tattoo Cover-Up Event

-

A Sand Springs tattoo parlor has helped people cover up gang related and racist tattoos for years, and expects an even bigger crowd for this year's event.

The owner hopes by having the Case Community Center as a venue, they will be able to help hundreds of people.

Employees at The Parlour Hair and Ink are packing up most of what's in their shop to get ready for Tuesday.

"We are covering up hate, gang and racially related tattoos for free,” Jamy Magee, the owner, said.

Magee said in years past, the demand for their event "Stop the Hate in the 918" was greater than what they could meet.

But with a bigger space available at the Case Community Center, and six tattoo artists offering their time and talents for free, Magee said they’re ready.

"This year it's gonna get bigger. We're gonna be able to help more people and I'm super, super excited about it,” he said.

Magee said the artists will not be removing tattoos, but covering them with something new.

It is work that can usually cost hundreds of dollars, but it's work that Magee and the other artists are passionate about.

"I don't care where you've been. I don't care what you've done. I don't care what side of town you're from. I don't care what side of the aisle you're on. I don't care what religion you are. I don't care what color your skin is. I really don't care,” he said. “We just wanna be able to help people."

Doors open at 11:00 Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, but the owner encourages people to get in line early. There will be food and other vendors and the event wraps up at 8:00 p.m.