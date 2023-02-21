Brecheen Talks Fiscal Responsibility, Answers Questions During Okmulgee Town Hall

-

Oklahoma’s newest Congressman is taking part in a series of town halls within different cities in his district.

Rep. Josh Brecheen addressed financial responsibility, focusing on the national debt, and answered questions from constituents.

Brecheen opened the Okmulgee town hall with what he calls "a hard conversation about the nation’s debt."

“This debt ceiling debate that is ahead between the Congress and the President and the Senate, people have to understand the why behind the what,” said Brecheen. “We continue to kick the can down the road and we don’t address fiscal restraint.”

The Congressman spent nearly 45 minutes answering questions from the crowd of nearly 30 people. This included questions about tax rates, recreational marijuana, and getting involved politically.

When asked about next month’s vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, Brecheen said he was strongly opposed to it.

“It’s different when you get to see the person that’s representing you,” said Terry Dillsaver, a constituent in attendance. “I feel like they know our concerns and we know what they’re working on.”

Brecheen also held town halls in Bartlesville and Claremore. He is hopeful to continue these events during his time in Congress.