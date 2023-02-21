4-Foot Alligator Found In Park In Brooklyn, New York

By: CBS News

An alligator abandoned in New York City was found "very lethargic" near a lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Sunday. The 4-foot alligator was possibly suffering cold shock, local authorities said, since the species is used to tropical climates.

New York City saw a high of about 48 degrees and a low of about 38 degrees on Sunday. Alligators are cold blooded and rely on warmth from the sun even laying in holes in the mud, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Alligators are native to the coastal wetlands of the U.S. Southeast, and it is unclear how this alligator ended up in a New York City park.

Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers captured the animal after park maintenance staff spotted it near the lake, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement to CBS News.

The lake is 55 acres and 7 feet deep, according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. There are many plant and fish species in the lake, and fishing areas along the shoreline.

"In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality," the department said, adding that releasing animals in the city is illegal.

After being brought to an animal care center, it was transported to the Bronx Zoo, where it will be rehabilitated.

The department said it is best to leave abandoned animals where they are and call 311 or locate an urban park ranger for help. These rangers receive about 500 reports of animal conditions every year.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.