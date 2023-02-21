By: News On 6

Man Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police say a man is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Savanna Landing apartments near East 60th Street and South Madison Avenue.

Police say the shooting may have started after an altercation broke out among a group of people.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.





