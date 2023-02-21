Man Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 7:31 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police say a man is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Savanna Landing apartments near East 60th Street and South Madison Avenue.

Police say the shooting may have started after an altercation broke out among a group of people.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 21st, 2023

February 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023

February 22nd, 2023