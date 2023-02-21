Man Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 7:31 am
Police say a man is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.
According to police, the shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Savanna Landing apartments near East 60th Street and South Madison Avenue.
Police say the shooting may have started after an altercation broke out among a group of people.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates
February 21st, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 21st, 2023
February 20th, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023
February 22nd, 2023