By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation To Hold College Fairs For Tribal Students Around Green Country

The Cherokee Nation will be holding a series of college fairs around Green Country for tribal students.

The nation says the events are meant to help give students a chance to meet with college representatives to pick the right school to attend.

The first fair will take place on Tuesday at the Chota Conference Center in Tahlequah.

On Thursday a fair will be held at the Craig County Fairgrounds in Vinita.

The last fair will take place on Tuesday at the Indian Capital Technology Center in Sallisaw.

All of the events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.