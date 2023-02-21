Full Video: President Biden Delivers Remarks In Poland


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 11:20 am

By: CBS News


WARSAW, Poland -

President Biden spoke in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Related Story: 'Kyiv Stands Strong': Biden Marks 1 Year Of War In Ukraine With Speech In Poland

His remarks came one day after he made a secret visit by train to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
