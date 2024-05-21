Food On The Move, A New Leaf Create Partnership To Supply Healthy Foods In Tulsa Area

Fresh vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet. Food On The Move is working to ensure everyone has access to them. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to tell us about a new partnership with A New Leaf to supply those veggies.

By: News On 6

A new partnership is helping to address food insecurity in Tulsa.

Food on the Move has teamed up with A New Leaf to provide farm-fresh vegetables to the community.

"It really revolves around getting people access to the good stuff, stuff they cannot afford," said Kevin Harper, President & CEO of Food on the Move. "Everyone has a right to eat healthy and have access to healthy produce."

The organization hosts a Community Food and Resource Festival three times a month in area food deserts.

"There are several food deserts just around Tulsa and we focus on two areas right now, we are in west Tulsa and north Tulsa," said Harper.

They can also deliver farm fresh produce directly to a family's home through the LocalFarmOK subscription program.

"When you buy our farm bag you are going to support us and also the local farmers," said Harper.

Local farmers like the adults with developmental disabilities working at Blooming Acres at A New Leaf.

"They are doing everything from actually planting the little seedlings and then transferring the seedlings out to our Blooming Acres farm, and then cultivating the plants, and then as the produce grows they are part of harvesting it, cleaning it, packaging, preparing it," said Chief Development Officer at A New Leaf, Maranda Figueroa.

It is local farming with a bigger purpose.

"People with developmental disabilities have a huge challenge in being employed within our community," Figueroa said, "Creating those opportunities and teaching marketable job skills is a critical component of our mission here at A New Leaf."

A New Leaf | Food On The Move

The next Community Food and Resource Festival is Tuesday, May 21st from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Chamberlain Park.